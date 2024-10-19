Iranian Foreign Ministry in favor of peaceful settlement in Middle East

19 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran is counting on a peaceful resolution to the situation in the Middle East, but is also prepared for a possible escalation in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke about the need to find peaceful ways to develop the situation in the Middle East. Tehran is counting on a truce between Israel and Hamas.

"We see a serious risk of a large-scale war. No one wants it, except the Zionist regime (referring to Israel - editor's note),”

– Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi also said that Tehran is ready for any possible scenario in the region.