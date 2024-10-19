Vladislav Flyarkovsky: the holiday of Sukkot is of a tremendous significance

19 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meaning of the holiday of Sukkot is very important not only for Jews: its essence lies in the desire and faith that sooner or later everyone will find their own reliable home, TV presenter Vladislav Flyarkovsky told Vestnik Kavkaza.

The Jewish holiday of Sukkot is incredibly significant for every person, TV presenter Vladislav Flyarkovsky said in a conversation with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

“This holiday has a tremendous significance for any person – I think, not only for a Jew, who knows what wandering is, what it is to be without a home for a long time, to not have a home, to move towards a home with complete confidence that you will find it,” he noted.