In recent years, Azerbaijan has seen its persimmon exports grow. The country has become the 2nd largest exporter of the sweet berry in the world.

In recent years, Azerbaijani farms have been actively planting persimmon orchards amid rising export prices for this berry. This has allowed the republic to become one of the leaders in persimmon exports.

Pomegranate is one of the fruit symbols of Azerbaijan, and now persimmon is joining it. This year, the republic has sent almost $30 mln worth of sweet berries to other countries, with total exports amounting to over 35,000 tons in the first 8 months of the year. Azerbaijan has secured one of the top places in the world in persimmon exports, being 2nd only to Spain.