Scholz underscores differences of Berlin and Ankara positions on Middle East conflict

19 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Olaf Scholz underlined the difference in the attitude of Germany and Türkiye to the conflict in the Middle East. However, the politician noted that the countries are united by the desire for a peaceful resolution.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outlined the differences in the assessments of the conflict in the Middle East by Berlin and Ankara. The statement was made during a meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan.

"It is no secret that we have different points of view,”

– Olaf Scholz said.

In particular, official Berlin does not agree with Türkiye’s assessment of Israel's actions. Scholz noted that Germany does not consider what is happening in Gaza to be "genocide", and Israel's response is caused by the need to protect itself against Hamas.