Russia becomes most popular destination for flights from Azerbaijan

20 Oct. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has become the most popular destination for flights from Azerbaijan in the first nine months of this year, the State Tourism Agency of the Republic reported.

Airplanes from Azerbaijan flew to Russia more than 5.8 thousand times. Türkiye is also a popular destination, receiving just over 4.5 thousand flights from the Transcaucasian republic, while planes to the UAE flew 2.3 thousand times.

In total, Azerbaijani planes took off more than 20 thousand times this year, transporting passengers to 41 countries. In terms of the total number of flights, the year has been successful for passenger air transportation in the country. The growth was almost 20% compared to last year's figures from January to September.