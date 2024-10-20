Russian and UAE leaders to meet in Novo-Ogaryovo before BRICS summit

20 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan begins his visit to Russia on Sunday. Russian leader Vladimir Putin invited the high-ranking guest to Novo-Ogaryovo.

"We will have dinner, spend the evening together and discuss all current issues",

Putin said.

After the informal evening on October 20, the official program of the visit will begin. During the talks on October 21, the parties will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, and current international issues. The talks will likely be held with the participation of delegations.

The Russian President expressed confidence that the visit of the UAE leader would be fruitful.

"We have very good relations with the UAE. I have a very trustful and friendly contact with the President.",

Putin said.

After the Moscow meetings, the leader of the Emirates will take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan.