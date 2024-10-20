Zangilan celebrates City Day

20 Oct. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the City Day of Zangilan, marking the fourth anniversary of its liberation from long-term occupation.

On October 20, 2020, the Azerbaijani army liberated not only the city of Zangilan in the Zangilan region, but also a number of villages, including Khavali, Zerneli, Mammadbeyli, Hekeri, Sharifan, Muganli. A medal "For the Liberation of Zangilan" has been established in Azerbaijan.

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on social media in connection with the memorable date.

"The history of our Victory - four years have passed since the liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Following the liberation of the Zangilan region, rapid restoration work began. The international airport in Zangilan opened two years ago, and the construction of the Zangezur corridor - Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Agbend highway is currently in its final stage.

Zangilan is one of the most beautiful corners of Eastern Zangezur. The general plan of the city, which will turn into a center of logistics, tourism and trade, has been approved until 2040. About 16 thousand people will live in Zangilan, and a "smart city" project will be implemented there too. In addition to this, over 30% of the city's territory will be covered with green spaces.