20 Oct. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Rosstat data, Russia has completely abandoned imports in terms of providing the domestic market with potatoes.

As of 2023, the country has reached 100% self-sufficiency in this root crop for the first time in eight years. It should be noted that the minimum threshold for self-sufficiency in potatoes is 95%, and last year, this figure reached 101%.

Russia is also more than 100% self-sufficient in fish and meat. There are problems with in meeting domestic demand for berries and fruits, with self-suggiciency at only 44.6%, compared to the minimum threshold of 60%. The country has not yet achieved the minimum self-sufficiency level for milk, vegetables, and melons, RIA Novosti reports.