Fire in Antalya hotel: Russian tourists continue their vacation

20 Oct. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian citizens were not injured in the fire at the hotel in Beldibi, Türkiye, and they are continuing their vacation in other hotel complexes, ATOR reported.

The five-star Imperial Sunland Resort hotel, popular among Russian tourists, caught fire in Antalya province. The building was seriously damaged, and vacationers were evacuated. The tourists were not injured during the incident and were moved to other hotels to continue their vacation.

"Guests of the Imperial Sunland Resort 5* hotel in Beldibi were moved to other hotels. None of the surveyed tour operators reported any injured tourists",

ATOR said.

It is reported that 62 Russian tourists are continuing their vacation in Kemer at the Ma Biche hotel, and the transportation was provided by the PEGAS Touristik operator.