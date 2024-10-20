Dagestan to modernize its water supply system

20 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Dagestan authorities have outlined plans to modernize the water supply system for the period up to 2026, which will ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the regions, the press service of the head of the republic reported.

The estimated cost of the project is 10.7 billion rubles will enable the Ministry of Construction of Dagestan and the Unified Operator in the Sphere of Water Supply and Sanitation in the republic to lay 225 km of polymer pipes for water, Interfax reports.

A new plant for the production of polymer pipes, which has begun operations in the village of Orta-Stal in the Suleiman-Stalsky District of the republic, will help with this.

"The products that will be manufactured at the plant are primarily needed by the region. Our task now is to use the capabilities of the enterprise. This will give an additional impetus to the development of the region's economy, including through increased tax revenues and the creation of new jobs",

the Head of the Republic Sergey Melikov said.

The total demand for plastic pipes in the republic is estimated at about 3 thousand km, with a total cost of around 2 billion rubles, given that Silver Classic LLC has invested more than 3 billion rubles in the production of pressure polymer pipes.

According to the press service of the enterprise, the enterprise is ready to produce up to 3 thousand tons of pipes per month, which are essential for Dagestan.