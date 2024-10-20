BRICS countries may unite in their position on climate ahead of COP29

20 Oct. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cooperation of BRICS countries may also extend to the bloc's position on climate. The need for a common position was stated by the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister on climate issues, Sergey Kononuchenko, at the first BRICS climate forum.

For a long time, Russia and other BRICS countries were part of different groups at the UN Climate Change Conference. Today, the BRICS countries should develop a common approach.

"The situation has changed now, and I believe that now is the time for negotiators, as well as the wider scientific and educational community, to think about forming a truly real, comprehensive, consistent position on at least some of the issues on the climate agenda, which we could present at a key venue - the Conference of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, as well as at other international climate negotiation tracks",

Kononuchenko said.

The Paris Agreement was adopted at COP21. It should be noted that soon after the BRICS summit in Kazan, at which the association could grow by another 10 countries - several countries, including Azerbaijan, have shown interest in participating in BRICS - the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 2024 (COP29) will be held in Baku.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that current climate and environmental trends come from Western countries. According to Kononuchenko, it is time for all BRICS countries to form a unified position through the joint efforts of science and the business environment.

The first BRICS Scientific and Educational congress on Ecology and Climate Change is being held in Sirius on October 20-21. Over 400 experts are participating in the international event.

Azerbaijan and BRICS

In August 2024, Azerbaijan submitted an official application to join the BRICS association. The BRICS summit will be held in Russia on October 22-24. It is known that Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev will attend it. The summit will also feature the top officials of countries that want to cooperate with the association.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan's foreign policy is based on dialogue, cooperation and solidarity, and this also applies to interaction with BRICS.

The BRICS summit in Kazan is expected to bring a wave of expansion. Under Russia's chairmanship, a list of countries applied for membership is being formed. It is expected that about 10 countries will join BRICS in Kazan.