Pro-EU supporters rally in Tbilisi

21 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several thousands of pro-EU demonstrators staged a rally in Tbilisi on October 20, a week before Georgia's parliamentary elections.

Demonstrators, waving EU and Georgian flags and holding banners that read "Georgia chooses the European Union" gathered at Tbilisi's central Freedom Square in the evening after marching towards the venue from five different locations.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili joined the rally.

Earlier, several Georgian NGOs called on Georgians to stage a mass rally from 7:00 pm (15:00 GMT).