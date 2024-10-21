Number of tourists in Georgia to double by 2028

21 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the number of tourists in Georgia will increase to 11 million people in 4 years, and revenues from the industry will grow to $6.5 billion.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the hotel, Kobakhidze stressed the Bodbe Hotel had been built entirely by Georgian investment, amounting to $56 million, and highlighted that around 200 people were employed in the hotel.

Speaking in terms of the economic value of the project, he claimed this would “contribute” to developing Kakheti's “exceptional potential for tourism”.

"By 2028, I believe, the number of tourists will reach 11 million. Revenues from tourism will increase up to $6.5 billion. It requires additional support and naturally, our support for it will persist," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The PM also pointed out the importance of Georgia’s tourism as one of the “key sectors” of the economy that played a “particularly significant” role in maintaining the economic growth rate.