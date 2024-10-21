Ilham Aliyev: Armenia's territorial claims prevent peace treaty finalizing

21 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council Michael Carpenter on Monday. The sides discussed the situation in South Caucasus.

The head of state recalled that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the peace agreement and its five core principles. Ilham Aliyev emphasized the country’s support for the regional peace agenda.

The Azerbaijani President pointed out that Yerevan’s delay in sending its latest proposals on the text of the peace agreement - after 70 days - raises certain concerns about Armenia's intentions to advance the process.

"Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, based on constitutional grounds, remain a key obstacle to finalizing the peace agreement," Ilham Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan would continue to take decisive steps toward advancing the process, Ilham Aliyev concluded.