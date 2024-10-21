Feature film scenes to be shot at Tbilisi airport territory

21 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several military-themed scenes for an American feature film are set to be shot on October 21-22 at the territory of Tbilisi International Airport, Georgia’s Ministry of Economy said.

The territory of the old terminal of the Airport has been selected for shooting one of the largest episodes of the full-length feature film by a Hollywood director and cinematographer, with special military equipment and actors dressed in military uniforms.

The project is carried out within the state programme Film in Georgia, with a total of 13 million lari ($4.786mln) budget, and employs over 200 Georgian citizens in the shooting process, which will last for 36 days at different locations of the country.