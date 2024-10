21 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian parliament's Committee on Foreign Relations on Monday approved the bill on ratifying the regulation on the joint activities of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on delimitation of the state border.

Five MPs of the committee voted in favor of this bill, while three others voted against.

After its approval at the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, this bill will be submitted for the Armenian Parliament's approval. The plenary session scheduled for October 22.