Kazakhstan inaugurates its longest bridge

21 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has officially opened its longest bridge, spanning the Bukhtarma Reservoir in the East Kazakhstan region, the Kazakh media reported.

The two-lane bridge stretches 1,316 meters. Designed to accommodate up to 80,000 vehicles daily, the bridge is connected by 18 kilometers of new road. The project utilized advanced engineering technologies and adhered to all relevant quality standards.

This project addresses long-standing transportation connectivity issues by linking six districts.

The bridge over the Bukhtarminskoye Reservoir will enhance logistical routes and maintain continuous connections with neighboring countries.

The bridge would significantly improve transportation links between communities on either side of the reservoir, facilitating mobility, expediting goods movement, increasing access to services and unlocking the region's tourism potential.