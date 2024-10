21 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has no plans to join the BRICS group, Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said when asked about the possibility of Armenia's accession to BRICS.

"No, no, there are no such discussions at this stage," Mher Grigoryan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit, which will take place in Russia's Kazan on October 22-24.