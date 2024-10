21 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A member of the Coordination Council of the COP29 Operating Company, Ayan Najaf, announced that the COP29 Heritage Park will be inaugurated in Azerbaijan.

She noted that 10 thousand paulownia trees will be planted across the 10-hectare park.

Let us remind you that the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Baku this November.