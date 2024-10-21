Wildberries and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation

21 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The government of Uzbekistan and the online platform Wildberries have agreed on cooperation. The corresponding memorandum was signed by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the marketplace.

According to the document, the parties agreed to expand the presence of Uzbek entrepreneurs on Wildberries, develop the export potential of local goods. The plans also include support for the business of women entrepreneurs, the organization of educational events and seminars for businessmen, work to eliminate barriers hindering the growth of online trade.

The memorandum aims to promote Uzbek goods on the international market and increase the number of local businessmen who work with Wildberries.