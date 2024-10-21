Popularity of Dagestan's sanatoria increases among Russians

21 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian tourists are interested in Dagestan sanatoriums, according to data from the booking portal "Sanatorii-Rossii.rf", which analyzed tourist flow over 8 months of the current year.

Experts reported that tourists spent more than 1.2 million nights in Dagestan during this period, with 289 thousand of those nights spent in the republic's sanatoriums. According to this indicator, the region ranked third in the North Caucasus Federal District.

It should be added that vacationers spent over 6.6 million nights in the sanatoriums of the North Caucasus.