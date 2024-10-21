Boxer Bakhram Murtazaliev defends his World Champion title

21 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian boxer Bakhram Murtazaliev defeated Tim Tszyu, the son of the famous boxer Konstantin Tszyu, who represents Australia. Murtazaliev defended his world champion belt according to the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the weight category up to 69.9 kg.

Murtazaliev dominated the fight, sending his opponent to the mat several times. Despite a number of knockdowns, Tim Tszyu found the strength to continue the fight, but in the third round his team threw in the towel and the fight was stopped.

The victory marks another step for the undefeated Murtazaliev on the path to complete dominance in the middleweight division. The Russian boxer now has 23 wins in 23 fights. Murtazaliev's unique winning streak can only be compared to the statistics of another Russian, Artur Beterbiev, who has won 21 victories in 21 fights.