Putin to meet with Erdoğan and Pezeshkian on October 23

21 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with the presidents of Türkiye and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Masoud Pezeshkian, will take place on Wednesday, October 23, the Russian President's Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

According to him, the meetings will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS 2024 summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22–24.

The Russian presidential aide added that Putin himself had expressed a desire to hold bilateral meetings with all the leaders of the countries that would arrive in Kazan for the summit.

Ushakov also commented on the situation with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran. According to him, it was decided not to sign the document at the BRICS summit. This will be done during a separate visit of the Iranian president to Moscow.

"Such an agreement has indeed been reached so as not to sign such an important document in a hurry",

Putin's Aide said.

He added that a specific date for the visit is expected to be agreed upon soon. Ushakov clarified that the event will most likely take place before the new year, and in any case, the parties do not intend to postpone it.