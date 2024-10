21 Oct. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The largest city park in Georgia has opened for residents and guests of Tbilisi, the press service of the city administration reports.

The park is located in the Temka district and covers 25 hectares. 75 thousand plants have been planted there. The management spent 39 million lari on all the work.

The park includes football and basketball courts, playgrounds for children and areas for animals, bridges, bike paths, and a skateboarding area.