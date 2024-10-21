Introducing Arabic into Unified State Exam under discussion in Russia

21 Oct. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov has announced plans to introduce Arabic into the Unified State Exam. He noted that it could become the sixth elective exam in two years.

"We plan to introduce Arabic into the Unified State Exam, our centralized testing, as the sixth elective exam in two years",

Sergey Kravtsov said.

The Education Minister said that in November, the first forum will be held at Yevgeny Primakov Gymnasium, where issues of teaching Arabic in the modern world will be discussed.

The event is expected to bring together scientists and teachers from more than a dozen countries.

It should be added that during the visit of the presidents of Russia and the UAE, Kravtsov spoke about the prospects for developing cooperation between the countries in the educational sphere.