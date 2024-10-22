Türkiye to exhibit new munitions for drones

22 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's ASTECH DEFENSE company will debut the GÖKKURT intelligent munitions family at the SAHA EXPO 2024 exhibition in Istanbul.

This family of mini-intelligent weapon systems, designed for drones and combat aircraft, consists of three different variants: GAM-A, with a range of 20 km; GAM-B, with a range of 40 km; and GAM-D, with a range of 80 km.

The GAM family features a modular structure that can be customised to meet mission requirements, equipped with four different types of guidance heads and two variants of warheads, allowing for precise targeting of both stationary and moving objectives using ANS/KKS guidance and self-guidance technologies.

All systems share common components for the main body, avionics systems, and platform interfaces, Anadolu reported.

While GAM-A serves as the base configuration, the GAM-B and GAM-D models incorporate various wing kits into their main structure. The GAM-D model includes a propulsion system that enhances flight range and the ability to loiter.

The SAHA EXPO 2024, an international defence and aerospace industry exhibition, is taking place in Istanbul on October 22-26.