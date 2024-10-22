XVI BRICS summit kicks off in Kazan

22 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 2024 BRICS Summit officially kicks off in Kazan today. The summit participants will exchange views on current global and regional affairs.

The 16th BRICS summit with representatives from more than 30 countries in attendance will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

On October 22, a welcoming ceremony will be held in Kazan for the heads of delegations of the 16th BRICS summit states arriving for an informal lunch.

Officially, the summit will start in the evening on October 23, with a friendly dinner for all arrived leaders. But even before that, Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a series of bilateral meetings, which will continue both after the dinner and in the upcoming days.

A meeting in the outreach/BRICS+ format involving representatives of almost 40 countries will be held on the last day of the summit.

During narrow- and expanded-format meetings, the BRICS leaders will exchange views on current items on the global and regional agendas, and will discuss three key areas of cooperation proposed by the Russian presidency, such as politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The participants will particularly focus on the possible BRICS expansion through the planned establishment of partner states, a category new to the group.