Moscow and Baku build relations on principles of allied interaction - envoy

22 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian-Azerbaijani relations are built on the principles of allied interaction, Azerbaijan's new Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev said in an interview with the Tatarstan24 TV channel.

"Relations between our countries are built on the principles of allied cooperation, which is characterized by a high intensity of visits and dialogue at the highest, governmental and parliamentary levels, active interaction across the broadest spectrum of bilateral cooperation," Mustafayev said.

According to him, the volume of mutual trade is growing - $4.4 billion last year and $3.5 billion in the first 9 months of this year, which is 12% higher than the same figure for 2023.

The envoy recalled that investment and joint projects are being successfully implemented, primarily in the areas of automobile assembly, pharmaceuticals, and food industry.

"The transport and transit sector is the most important area of ​​cooperation between our countries; the volume of road and rail freight transportation is growing, including along the North-South International Transport Corridor," Mustafayev said.

The Roadmap for the Development of Tourism between Azerbaijan and Russia for 2024-26 is being actively implemented. 625 thousand Russian citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which exceeded the level of 2022 by 40%, and the increase in tourist flow amounted to another 18% (500 thousand people) in January-August of this year compared to the same period last year, the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that during the period January-September of this year, almost 5,900 flights were made to various cities in Russia, which is 13% more than the same figure last year.