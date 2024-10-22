Iran blames U.S. for possible Israeli attack

22 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said the United States bears full responsibility for arming Israel and provoking it towards carrying out potential acts of aggression against Iran.

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks in a letter addressed to the UN Security Council.

The envoy called the remarks “profoundly alarming and provocative,” saying they indicated the US’s “tacit approval and explicit support for Israel’s unlawful military aggression against Iran.”

Iravani said the support, which has seen Washington arming Tel Aviv with technical expertise and advanced weaponry, “would make the U.S. government 'complicit' in any Israeli aggression against Iran and its consequences.”

"The support that emboldens the Israeli regime to commit further acts of regional aggression contradicts the US’s consistent claims of backing de-escalation in the region," Iravani said.

The envoy called on to unequivocally condemn such reckless behavior on the part of the U.S.