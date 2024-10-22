Georgia Elections 2024: government declares day off

22 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government has declared October 25 a holiday following a request from the country’s Central Election Commission.

The decision is aimed to facilitate “timely and peaceful arrangement” of polling stations at public schools and kindergartens for parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.

"The Commission said regular activities at venues designated to become polling stations on Friday could disrupt setup of the stations for ensuring “proper organisation essential for efficient functioning” of the precincts election commission," the press office said.

The CEC also noted placing inventory and equipment at election precincts represented an “important stage” of preparations, with the arrangements taking place on the day prior to voting.

The release further stated out of 3,031 polling stations, 483 were located in kindergartens, 1,675 in public schools and 873 in buildings designated for other purposes.