BRICS leaders arrive in Tatarstan for summit

The leaders of BRICS countries are arriving in Russia's Kazan today to participate in the organization's summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to arrive in Kazan to take part in the summit. He was met at the international airport by Tatarstan’s head Rustam Minnikhanov. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Modi today.

The second was South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The next leader who arrived in Tatarstan was Chinese President Xi Jinping. They were also greeted at the Kazan airport by Minnikhanov. Putin will hold meetings with the Chinese and  South African leaders as well.

