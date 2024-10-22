Uzbekistan to build 8 waste-to-energy plants

22 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan plans to implement 8 projects worth about $1.3 billion focused on the construction of waste-to-energy plants, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said.

Tashkent plans to work on those with China's CAMC Engineering, opens new tab and Shanghai SUS Environment as well as Tadweer Group of the UAE and South Korea's Sejin.

Combined, the eight plants will process 4.7 million metric tons of solid waste a year into 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electric power by 2027, Mirziyoyev's office said. Uzbekistan's total power output is over 70 billion kw-h per year.