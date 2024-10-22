Baku speaks about BRICS integration plans

22 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan can bring additional dynamics to BRICS, and membership in the organization will be a continuation of the country's good relations with current participants on a multilateral platform, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The official told Xinhua that BRICS has served pluralism and democratization of the international relations system since its inception. According to him, BRICS contributes to improving global governance and developing a more equitable world order.

"We believe that BRICS countries, being committed to international law, principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, supporting mutually beneficial relations between states and preventing the monopolization of the political agenda by only one group of countries, contribute to improving global governance and developing the international order in a more equitable direction," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He also touched upon the organization's potential. In his opinion, member states can use their advantages.

"Each member state has its own comparative advantages, and they should be used for the benefit of all," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan's desire to join BRICS would be a logical continuation of the country's active independent foreign policy.

The presidential aide stressed that thanks to its strategic location, strong statehood, economic potential, and firm commitment to international law, Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to a multipolar world in close cooperation with other like-minded countries.