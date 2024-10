22 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli said the FETO leader Fetullah Gülen will not be buried in Türkiye.

"My wish is for him to burn in hell for eternity. There is no land in Türkiye where this terrorist can be buried,” Devlet Bahceli said.

On October 20, Gülen, who was 83, died in the U.S. The FETÖ leader had been living in the U.S. since 1999. Ankara accused him of orchestrating the 2016 coup.