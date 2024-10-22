Russian tourists die in Tashkent hotel

22 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian journalist Inessa Papernaya and her companion died at the Karaman Palace hotel in Tashkent.

On the evening of October 20, hotel staff attempted to deliver a package to her room but were unable to reach her by phone or after knocking on the door. The hotel management decided to enter the room, where they found the bodies.

Preliminary forensic examinations indicate that the deaths were caused by poisoning from gas that entered the ventilation system. It is suspected that marsh gas was released into the ventilation system during pool cleaning at the hotel.

The hotel has since been sealed as the investigation continues.

The body of the journalist is expected to be transported to Moscow within the next two days.