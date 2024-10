22 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy snowfall has covered Türkiye. Road clearing work is being carried out around the clock.

Large snowdrifts lie in the mountainous regions of northern Türkiye, including the provinces of Trabzon, Rize, Artvin, Giresun, and Ordu. Residents of the Black Sea region of Türkiye have been urged to avoid traveling to the mountains.

Special equipment is clearing roads, with special attention paid to roads to schools and hospitals.

According to local authorities, the situation is under control.