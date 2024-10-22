Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue fighting FETO

22 Oct. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the country's leadership would continue the fight against FETO (designated as a terrorist organisation in Türkiye).

He emphasized that the fight would continue until the complete destruction of this movement. According to Erdoğan, the authorities intend to persecute members of the movement, regardless of where they are now.

Let us recall that on October 20, it became known about the death of preacher and head of FETO Fethullah Gülen. The Turkish leadership accuses him of attempting a coup in July 2016.