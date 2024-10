22 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed decrees approving two agreements between Russia and Azerbaijan.

One of the decrees ratifies the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Food Safety, concluded by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and Rospotrebnadzor on August 19 of this year.

The second decree signed on August 19 concerns cooperation in healthcare, medical education and medical science. It was signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Russia.