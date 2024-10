22 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, commented on the words of the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili about the war with Russia.

Earlier, Ivanishvili said that Western officials had offered former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to start a 3-4 day war with Russia

Lavrov said that he saw no reason not to trust the Georgian side. He emphasized that the West "directly incited" Tbilisi to military action against Moscow.