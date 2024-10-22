Pezeshkian arrives in Kazan

22 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of October 22, the President of Iran arrived in Kazan, according to a message posted on the Telegram channel of the Iranian state television and radio company.

The purpose of Masoud Pezeshkian's visit is to participate in the BRICS summit. The Iranian leader's plane landed at Kazan airport several hours ago.

"The President of Iran arrived at the invitation of Vladimir Putin to participate in the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, the venue of the summit",

the Iranian television and radio company said.

Let us remind you that the BRICS summit in Kazan started this morning.