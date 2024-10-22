Wildberries marketplace begins working in Georgia

22 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The popular Russian marketplace Wildberries has begun its work in Georgia. The sale of goods will be carried out within the framework of a franchise by a local company, the press service of the united company Wildberries and Russ reported.

The first pick-up point will open in Tbilisi, with the delivery time initially expected to be about 7 days. In the future, it is planned to expand the geography of presence, as well as develop a courier service.

Previously, Uzbekistan began cooperation with Wildberries. The parties agreed to expand the presence of Uzbek entrepreneurs on the site.