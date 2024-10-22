Registration of observers for parliamentary elections ends in Georgia

22 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The registration deadline for local organizations to observe the upcoming parliamentary elections has come to an end in Georgia.

According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic, 102 organizations will observe the elections.

The record number of local observers was registered during the previous elections held in 2020, when 120 organizations were registered.

Let us remind you that the elections in Georgia will take place next Saturday, October 26. To enter parliament, parties will need to overcome the 5% barrier.