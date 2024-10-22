Azerbaijan plans to manufacture trucks of world-famous brand

22 Oct. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the CEO of MAN Truck&Bus Alexander Vlaskamp, ​​the press service of the President reported.

The representative of the auto giant congratulated Ilham Aliyev on hosting the UN climate conference in Baku. The leader of Azerbaijan noted that "green" energy is actively developing in the republic.

The parties also discussed the possibility of enhancing cooperation, considering the growth of economic potential and the popularity of the brand's vehicles in the republic. In particular, the issue of organizing the production of the German manufacturer's equipment in Azerbaijan will be worked out. A working group has been established for this purpose.