Georgia launches construction of Anaklia deep sea port

23 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the commencement of construction of the Anaklia deep sea port in the country’s Black Sea town to ensure increased logistical capability between Asia and Europe.

According to the PM, the port, with an initial investment of $600 million, would have a capacity to handle 600,000 containers per year. The first phase of the construction would directly employ 500 individuals.

Additionally, he provided an update on the selection of a private partner for the project, mentioning discussions were ongoing with a Chinese-Singaporean consortium.

"The final details were being reviewed and partnership and concession agreements were expected to be finalised soon," Kobakhidze said.

The PM said the port would contribute to the country’s economic development, enhance its regional and international standing and improve security.