Xi Jinping says China-Russia relations are unprecedented

Over the past 75 years, Russian-Chinese relations have reached the level of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"We can confidently say they have become a model for how relations between states should be built in the modern world. Our multifaceted cooperation is equal, mutually beneficial, and free from any external conditions," Vladimir Putin said.

He noted the persisting trend of the rising trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing despite the negative external influence.

"In January-August trade turnover grew by 4.5%. According to the Chinese statistics, there is a small difference though overall the positive trend persists," Vladimir Putin said.

The Chinese President said the relations between Moscow and Beijing have reached an unprecedentedly high level over the past decade.

"Over the past decade, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of the fickle international situation, come a long way and acquired an unprecedented nature," Xi Jinping said.

According to Xi, he and the Russian leader always pay special attention to China-Russia relations and take charge of them personally.