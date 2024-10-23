First hologram museum of law opened in Tbilisi

23 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Justice of Georgia announced the launch of an ”innovative project” of the Hologram Museum of Georgian Law, showcasing development of the field in the country, at the Tbilisi House of Justice.

According to the body, the museum would highlight the “centuries-long” history of domestic legal development and present exhibitions in a holographic, digital format.

The ministry added the venue would display “key stages” in the development of law in Georgia in a chronological order, highlighting historical figures who had played a significant role in the process.