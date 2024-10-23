Pashinyan and U.S. delegation discuss peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Special Assistant to the U.S. President Michael Carpenter and Senior Advisor on Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono on October 22, according to the Armenian government website.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty negotiations.
"Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to sign the peace treaty based on the already agreed articles and to continue further discussions. He expressed belief that the signing of the treaty will promote mutual trust and will give a positive impetus to the discussions and reaching an agreement on the remaining issues," the press service said.