Pashinyan and U.S. delegation discuss peace treaty with Azerbaijan

23 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Special Assistant to the U.S. President Michael Carpenter and Senior Advisor on Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono on October 22, according to the Armenian government website.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty negotiations.

