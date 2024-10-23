Biden urges Pashinyan to complete work on peace agreement by end of year

23 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the PM's office.

The letter was delivered to Pashinyan by Special Assistant to the U.S. President Michael Carpenter.

"As you know, finalizing the remaining articles of the peace agreement will require persistence, ingenuity, and compromise. But putting patriotism above politics, you have courageously and consistently chosen the path of peace - and I encourage you to finalize an agreement this year," Joe Biden said.

The U.S. leader noted progress towards finalizing a peace agreement between two countries. Biden assured that the U.S. stands ready to support a durable and dignified peace agreement.