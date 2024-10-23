Erdogan: Turkey aims to strengthen cooperation with BRICS

23 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is eager to enhance its collaboration with BRICS and anticipates that the upcoming summit in Kazan will provide momentum to this endeavor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We sincerely wish to deepen our cooperation with BRICS. I believe the summit in Kazan will significantly contribute to this effort," Erdogan said.

He noted that at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he will visit Kazan tomorrow to participate in an extended session of the BRICS leaders.

"BRICS countries, like Turkey, are members of the Group of Twenty and cover 30% of the planet's territory and 45% of its population. They account for 40% of global oil production, 25% of exports, and two-fifths of global trade. These figures underscore the importance of the BRICS platform," Erdogan said.

The 16th BRICS Summit is being held in Kazan on October 22-24.