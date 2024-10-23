Russia and China discuss further visa liberalization

23 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and China have discussed the prospects of further visa liberalization during consultations between foreign ministries that took place in Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting the prospects of further visa liberalization, issues of protection of rights and legal interests of citizens of the two countries, as well as the functioning of foreign missions were discussed," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the sides confirmed readiness for further strengthening of cooperation on the whole range of issues. An agreement was reached to hold the next round of consular consultations in Moscow in 2025.